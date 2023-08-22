Egypt - The General Secretariat of the Arab League welcomed the announcement of the reunification of the Central Bank of Libya, by its Governor Al-Sadiq Al-Kabbar in Tripoli and his deputy in Benghazi, Sunday, after about a decade of division.

The League said in a statement on Monday that this step will be reflected positively on the economy and the living reality of Libyan citizens across the country.

Jamal Rushdy, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, said that it is hoped that this important step will be an incentive to unite the rest of the Libyan state institutions, which have suffered greatly as a result of their division over the years.

He also expressed his hope that this development will put an end to the issue of transparency and fair distribution of the proceeds of national wealth, which has long been a major point of disagreement between the political actors.

Rushdy pointed out the importance of this announcement as an encouraging step for all actors in Libya to activate the political process and move it forward towards the holding of the expected presidential and parliamentary elections, in accordance with electoral laws that ensure compliance and acceptance by all of their results later, and in order to produce unified Libyan national governing institutions.

The spokesperson also renewed the support of the Arab league for every sincere effort aimed at uniting the word of the Libyans and joining their ranks and ensuring the unity of the country and the integrity of its territory and non-interference in its affairs.

He expressed the secretary-general’s readiness to direct the competent Arab Joint Action institutions to provide advice and technical assistance to the Central Bank of Libya to move forward with its unification procedures.

