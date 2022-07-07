Cairo – The Egyptian Customs Authority has registered EGP 3.63 billion worth of taxes, customs duties, and other charges at Ain Sokhna Port in June 2022.

The total value of taxes and customs duties collected for imported goods at the port amounted to EGP 671.68 million last month, Ahram Gate reported.

In addition, the value-added tax (VAT) and other charges imposed on the imported goods stood at EGP 2.39 billion.

Ain Sokhna Port received containers loaded with wheat, sugar, legumes, maize, components of air conditioners, fridges, and fans. The imported goods also included fabrics, wood, threads, mobile phone accessories, and car spare parts.

In June 2022, the port collected EGP 2.80 million from fees on exported goods, which included sand, phosphate, fibreglass, and marble.

Last May, Ain Sokhna Port recorded EGP 2.71 billion in taxes, customs duties, and other charges.

