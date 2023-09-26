The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will provide $1 billion in financing to Egypt to back private sector projects, Asharq Business reported on September 26th, citing Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait.

Banque Misr will receive part of the financing and the rest will be utilized in developing Alexandria metro project.

Egypt is also considering the issuance of blue bonds as well as sustainability bonds, Maait added.

