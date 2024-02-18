Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to shrink to 3.7% in 2024 from an estimated 4% in 2023, according to the Africa’s Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook report by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

The country’s GDP is expected to rise to 4.2% in 2025, the report added.

The report also showed that inflation is expected to increase to 27.7 % in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025.

Moreover, the current account balance is likely to reach 2.4% of GDP and the fiscal balance to fall to 6.5% of GDP in the coming FY.

