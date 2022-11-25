Amid White Friday deals and discounts, shopping centres and stores are experiencing the busiest retail days since the start of 2022.

Arab countries prefer to describe the last Friday in November as “White Friday”, as opposed to “Black Friday”.

White Friday deals have been set from November 23 through 26. However, there have been early deals, according to Awad Abu Ghosh, a director of an electronics store in Amman.

Abu Ghosh told The Jordan Times over the phone on Thursday that “the majority of shops and stores are offering discounts of at least 20 per cent and up to 70 per cent”.

Big crowds are coming, which is a good starter, he said.

Hala Abdulla, owner of a women fashion boutique in Amman, told The Jordan Times that White Friday discounts at her shop started on Wednesday.

Additionally, Abdulla said that “customers now have a wide range of clothes displayed at discounted prices, which leads to increased competitiveness among apparel businesses,” noting that overall sales at her shop increased by around 30 to 40 per cent.

“White Friday is a mega shopping event, and it truly helps people save a good amount of money,” Amina Bushnak, a “deal hunter”, told The Jordan Times on Thursday, adding that there were big discounts since last week, helping shoppers get a jumpstart on year-end discounts.

Meanwhile, Wisam Zaid, 38, said that “White Friday discounts trick people to buy things unnecessarily,” so she only purchases the items that she needs when she needs them. She added that most stores only discount pieces to clear the space for new items.

