AMMAN — Real estate trade volume in the Kingdom in the first eight months of 2023 stood at JD4.658 billion, the Department of Land and Survey announced on Wednesday.

The department said its revenue in the January-August period increased by 0.04 per cent to JD176 million compared with the same period of 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The department noted that real estate purchases in the first eight months decreased by 4 per cent compared with the same period of last year.

At a monthly level, the department's revenue in August went down by 20 per cent to JD26.7 million, compared with the same month of the year before.

