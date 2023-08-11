Lebanon’s Defence Minister Maurice Slim on Thursday survived an assassination attempt after his car was shot while he was travelling in Hazmieh, a town in northern Lebanon, private broadcaster MTV reported.

A statement released by the National News Agency quoted Slim’s office as saying that the minister sustained no injuries, but the rear windshield of his car was shattered.

Interior Minister Bassam Malawi said the Lebanese army is investigating the assassination attempt, local media reported.

