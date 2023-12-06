AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh met on Monday the World Bank Group president Ajay Banga in Dubai.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and the World Bank in the economic and development fields, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Acknowledging the strong partnership between Jordan and the World Bank, Khasawneh voiced the Kingdom's keenness on enhancing cooperation with the global lender in implementing the government’s initiatives for economic recovery and sustainable growth.

The premier thanked the World Bank for its support for the priorities listed in the modernisation programme and expressed the government's commitment to implementing comprehensive modernisation, particularly in the economic and administrative sectors.

Khasawneh also discussed the IMF-supported national programme for financial and monetary reform which aims to enhance financial and monetary stability, strengthen Jordan's resilience to regional challenges, and promote economic competitiveness and job creation.

On the challenges posed by the Syrian refugee crisis, Khasawneh underlined the “limited” international support for Jordan's response plan, calling on the World Bank to work with donors to ensure support for the plan.

Banga praised Jordan's reforms in various sectors and reaffirmed the group's readiness to work closely with Jordan to address economic challenges, particularly amidst the global economic slowdown.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate