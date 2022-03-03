AMMAN- The Jordan River Foundation (JRF) and the Chinese embassy on Wednesday signed an agreement to support the foundation’s social enterprise projects.

JRF statement said that the agreement includes vehicle donations to support Al Karma Kitchen.

The kitchen offers a wide variety of freshly cooked food prepared by women from the local community, as well as the Jordan River Designs (JRD), a handicrafts project reviving traditional community arts. China’s donations will improve Al Karma Kitchen and JRD’s sales, which in turn could support the kitchen’s 146 beneficiaries and the JRD’s 106 female artisans from local communities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JRF’s General Director Enaam Barrishi expressed thanks for the mission’s support, noting that the gesture could serve the foundation’s expansion plans, notably to maximise the number of beneficiaries. China’s Ambassador to Jordan, Chen Chuandong, expressed keenness to advance partnerships with the JRF, expressing appreciation for Her Majesty Queen Rania’s community empowerment efforts.

