AMMAN — Following Royal directives, the Jordanian Field Hospital in Nablus continues its vital medical and humanitarian role, providing essential healthcare services to patients in Nablus.

The hospital director said that the medical and nursing teams handle a wide range of cases, including major and minor surgeries, inpatient care, and the distribution of medications to those in need, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The director also said that the number of patients treated by the hospital staff has reached 16,696 cases, including 96 major surgeries and 84 minor surgeries,

He also noted that the total number of cases treated at the hospital, which began operations on September 22, 2023, has so far reached 139,444 cases.

The hospital force commander said that the field hospital is equipped with clinics covering various specialities, including paediatrics, gynaecology, internal medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, dermatology, ophthalmology, ENT, dentistry, and general medicine.

The facility also includes two major operating rooms, a minor operating room, two intensive care units, an X-ray and sterilisation lab, a pharmacy, and an emergency department that operates 24/7, he added.

The people of Nablus expressed their gratitude for the continued support of Jordan and solidarity with the Palestinian people during these difficult times

The Kingdom has established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank, as well as two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the North of the strip, which was established in 2009, following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008. The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

