Jordan and the US on Sunday signed the annual US grant agreement of $845.1 million to support the Kingdom’s budget.

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh presided over the ceremony. The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and USAID signed the agreement at the Planning ministry's headquarters, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The grant is part of the US economic assistance programme to Jordan, and falls under the third memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 2018-2022.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Khasawneh stressed the "deep-rooted and strategic" partnership between the two countries, highlighting the importance that Jordan attaches to developing its partnership with the US.

The premier also expressed Jordan's appreciation for this support, which reflects Washington's recognition of the magnitude of the challenges facing the Kingdom and its support for Amman's comprehensive modernisation project.

He noted that Jordan will continue to move forward with its comprehensive modernisation project with its three political, economic and administrative tracks. All fall within the framework of the political system modernisation, Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) and public sector modernisation roadmap, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Acting USAID Mission Director Margaret Spears, signed the agreement.

Toukan said that the US government, under the agreement, will transfer the grant directly to the Treasury this month, stressing to the importance of this support in contributing to priority development projects in the financial, water, education, and public works and housing sectors.

The minister noted that the grant will also play a role in supporting economic recovery, which will consequently contribute to reducing the general budget deficit and supporting the government's plans that aim to provide a conducive environment for the EMV.

US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster said that the US will work with the Kingdom's government and people to stimulate economic recovery, enhance water security, provide proper education and healthcare and jobs.

“This transfer of $845.1 million to the government of Jordan signifies the continuing US commitment to our partnership, which spans over seven decades,” the ambassador said.

“Today marks the last agreement and transfer under the 2018 Memorandum of Understanding which, when combined with the new MOU signed by our governments in September, equates to the largest U.S. economic assistance programme in the world,” he added.

The ambassador reaffirmed that the United States supports His Majesty King Abdullah’s vision for reforms that “will move Jordan towards a stronger future”.

Spears said that joint achievements were built on the “solid” relations between the two countries, as the ties are based on mutual respect, commitment and follow-up, Petra reported.

Jordan and the US in September signed a seven-year memorandum of understanding with a total of $10.15 billion, under which the US provides $1.45 billion per year in bilateral foreign assistance to Jordan beginning in Fiscal Year 2023 and ending in Fiscal Year 2029.

