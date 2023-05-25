AMMAN — Health Minister Firas Al Hawari on Tuesday stressed the significance of ongoing aid from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other donors in supporting the Jordanian health sector’s priorities, especially in light of the population growth.

During a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the 76th World Health Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland, between May 21 and 30, Hawari stressed the crucial role played by the international community in shouldering its responsibility towards refugees, thereby safeguarding the Jordanian healthcare system’s achievements.

The minister added that the Syrian refugee crisis continues to place significant strain on the Jordanian healthcare system and national health indicators, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing a ministry statement on Wednesday.

The minister also thanked Ghebreyesus and congratulated him on the occasion of the WHO’s 75th anniversary.

Hawari focused on predictions about challenges the health sector may face due to factors such as population growth, population ageing and the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, specifically smoking and obesity.

The minister also affirmed that Jordan offers comprehensive health services to all, including refugees, despite the challenges placed on the overburdened health sector.

For his part, Ghebreyesus thanked Hawari for participating in the assembly and commended Jordan’s “generosity” in hosting refugees throughout decades, stressing the importance of primary healthcare and the WHO’s commitment to providing assistance to the Kingdom.

Hawari also met with WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Mandhari and discussed current national health priorities, such as boosting primary healthcare and seeking universal health coverage.

The minister also met with Director of the Division of Human Health at the International Atomic Energy Agency May Abdelwahab over issues related to the evaluation and care of cancer patients, training health personnel, providing medical devices and conducting health studies and research.

