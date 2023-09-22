AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) and the Association of Banks in Jordan (ABJ) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in spreading financial culture among Jordanian youth and enhance society's financial knowledge by reaching out to local communities through the CPF's offices and employees.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, CPF CEO Tamam Mango expressed her happiness about cooperation with the ABJ, expressing the two sides' keenness to provide distinguished opportunities for youth and enhance their competitiveness in the labour market, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. ABJ General Director Maher Mahrouq said the memo comes within the framework of the ABJ’s desire to build partnerships with national institutions to help achieve its goals with a national and social dimension.

