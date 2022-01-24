BEIRUT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Leading Lebanese Sunni Muslimpolitician Saad al-Hariri said on Monday he would not run in aforthcoming parliamentary election and was suspending his rolein political life, calling on his political party to do thesame.

"We will continue to serve our people, but our decision isto suspend any role in power, politics and parliament," Haririsaid in a live televised address.

Three times Lebanon's prime minister, Hariri called on hisFuture Movement not to run any candidates in the election.

