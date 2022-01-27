BEIRUT - Lebanon's Finance Minister Youssef Khalil said on Thursday the 2022 budget is "an emergency budget" so that the country stays intact.

The Lebanese cabinet has been meeting since Monday to discuss the draft budget, which Prime Minister Najib Mikati hopes passing to help talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at securing an bailout from one of the world's sharpest financial crises.

