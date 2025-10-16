Majid Al Futtaim Properties (MAF) has priced its $500 million 10-year senior unsecured sukuk at a spread of US treasuries plus 95 basis points, tightening from initial price thoughts of T+125bps as books exceeded $1.75 billion, including joint lead manager interest.

The sukuk, issued via MAF Sukuk Ltd under the company’s $3 billion debt issuance programme, was priced at a profit rate of 4.875% and a yield of 4.955%. The notes were offered at a reoffer price of 99.375.

The sukuk will be listed on both the Dublin and Dubai stock exchanges.

Proceeds from the sukuk are expected to support general corporate purposes and refinancing needs.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com