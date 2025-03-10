Dhaka: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group—signed a Master Murabaha Agreement with Mutual Trust Bank in Dhaka, aimed at enhancing trade finance support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the private sector in Bangladesh.



The agreement will enable ITFC to provide trade finance facilities, enhancing the bank's ability to support cross-border trade and contribute to the growth of SMEs. This underscores both institutions' commitment to promoting economic development and private sector growth in Bangladesh.