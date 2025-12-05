ZTE connects the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, and its portfolio spans communication networks, computing infrastructure, industry digital solutions, and personal and home smart terminals. Serving over a quarter of the world's population, ZTE is dedicated to leading globally in connectivity and intelligent computing, enabling communication and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

From left to right: Dr. Li Ming, Vice President, ZTE Corporation, and President of the ZTE Global Learning & Development Centre; Tuan Yusri bin Razalli @ Ghazalli, Senior Deputy Director, Human Capital Development Division, JPA; Mr. Gu Junying, Senior Vice President, ZTE Corporation; Professor Dato' Dr. Mazliham Mohd Su'ud, President and CEO, MMU; Prof. Ir. Dr. Wong Hin Yong, Vice President, Academic and Innovative Learning, MMU; and Mr. Steven Ge, Managing Director, ZTE (Malaysia) Corporation Sdn. Bhd., during the exchange of the ZTE–MMU AI Strategic Collaboration Addendum.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.