XTransfer Unveils New Malaysia Office

Boosting Southeast Asia StrategyKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - Recently, XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, officially inaugurated its new office in Malaysia. This marks XTransfer's continued investment in localised operations across Southeast Asia and lays a solid foundation for further strengthening its regional trade finance services.
Leaders and partners from several major local Malaysian banks and financial institutions attended the event to witness this important milestone. The opening ceremony began with a lively lion dance performance, followed by a ribbon-cutting session led by distinguished guests in a festive atmosphere. Ribbon-cutting guests included Ms Winnie Wong, Director of Financial Institutions Group at Maybank; Ms Sylvia Wong, Regional Head at CIMB; Ms Daphne Yoo, Director at OCBC; along with representatives from various institutions and associations, and the head of XTransfer's Malaysia team.
Guests warmly congratulated XTransfer on the opening of its new office and expressed their expectation that XTransfer will continue to support the development of local trade by providing Malaysian SMEs with more efficient and secure cross-border payment solutions. Representatives from multiple banks also noted that they look forward to deepening collaboration with XTransfer, further improving localised settlement networks, and jointly promoting the development of the cross-border payments ecosystem.
As a fintech company deeply focused on global trade finance, XTransfer has consistently adhered to a technology-driven and compliance-first approach. It is committed to providing global trade enterprises with secure, convenient, and cost-effective cross-border payment and collection solutions. With the launch of its new Malaysia office, XTransfer will position Malaysia as a strategic hub for its Southeast Asia operations, extending its reach across the Asia-Pacific market and further accelerating regional business expansion. Going forward, XTransfer will continue to advance its internationalisation strategy to better serve global trade companies.
It is also worth noting that in February this year, XTransfer received conditional approval from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) for key payment licenses. Upon completing the pre-issuance conditions and being permitted to launch, XTransfer will introduce digital payment services to support businesses, particularly SMEs engaged in international trade. With the official opening of the new office, XTransfer will leverage stronger local service capabilities together with its global network resources to continue helping regional trade businesses seize global opportunities and expand into broader international markets.
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