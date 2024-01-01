Sydney sparkled under a shower of silver and gold fireworks commemorating the 50th anniversary of its iconic Opera House, while the mood in Gaza remained bleak, with residents more concerned with survival. In Europe, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announced her abdication after over half a century on the throne.

Here's how places and people around the world bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed the New Year.

AUSTRALIA - Sydney hailed 2024 with a dazzling fireworks display featuring silver and gold pyrotechnics to mark the 50th anniversary of its famous Opera House.

Fireworks are seen over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia January 1, 2024. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts via REUTERS

GAZA - People in Gaza had little hope that 2024 will bring much relief after 12 weeks of Israel's war to eliminate Hamas. In Rafah on Gaza's border with Egypt, which has become the biggest focal point for Palestinians fleeing other parts of the enclave, people were more preoccupied on Sunday with trying to find shelter, food and water than with thinking about the New Year.

Palestinian children look on at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip December 29, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa (Reuters)

"In 2024 I wish to go back to the wreckage of my home, pitch a tent and live there," said Abu Abdullah al-Agha, a middle- aged Palestinian man whose house in Khan Younis was destroyed and who lost a young niece and nephew in an Israeli air strike.

DENMARK - Denmark's Queen Margrethe II used her annual New Year's speech on Sunday to announce that she will abdicate on Jan. 14 after 52 years on the throne and will be succeeded by her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik.

Boats are seen anchored at the 17th century Nyhavn district, home to many shops and restaurants in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Bob Strong Image for illustrative purpose. (Reuters Images)

RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing an election in March, made only passing reference in his New Year address on Sunday to his war in Ukraine, hailing his soldiers as heroes but mostly emphasising unity and shared determination.

Participants make an attempt to set a Russian record by parking about 800 vehicles appropriately to form the shape of a Christmas tree during a flashmob marking the upcoming New Year and Christmas season in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 23, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk (Reuters)

CHINA - China President Xi Jinping, speaking on Sunday in a televised speech to mark the New Year, said the country will consolidate and enhance the positive trend of its economic recovery in 2024, and sustain long-term economic development with deeper reforms.

People visit a giant lighting installation of a Christmas tree in Beijing, China December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang (Reuters)

TAIWAN - President Tsai Ing-wen said that maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the responsibility of both sides.

Taiwan celebrates the arrival of 2024 with fireworks at Taipei 101 Tower in Taipei, Taiwan January 1, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang (Reuters)

NORTH KOREA - North Korea vowed to launch three new spy satellites, build military drones and boost its nuclear arsenal in 2024 as leader Kim Jong Un said U.S. policy is making war inevitable, state media reported on Sunday.

View of the Songhwa District in eastern Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 12, 2022. KCNA via REUTERS Image used for illustrative purpose.

Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to further develop relationship of cooperation between the two countries in New Year messages exchanged on Monday, South Korea's Yonhap news reported, citing North Korea's state radio.

THE VATICAN - At his Sunday prayers, Pope Francis said: "I wish everyone a peaceful end of the year, and please do not forget to pray for me".

Faithful attend the Angelus prayer led by Pope Francis from his window, at the Vatican, December 31, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron in a televised address ahead of New Year celebrations said 2024 would be "the year of our French pride" marked by the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games and the reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral after a devastating fire.

People walk near Christmas decorations, a part of Christmas holiday season, in Auray, France, December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe (Reuters)

GERMANY - Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his traditional year-end address that 2023 held "so much suffering and bloodshed," but promised "we in Germany will get through this."

People walk along the street near next to the department store Kaufhaus des Westens "KaDeWe" during Christmas season in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (Reuters)

Police on Sunday detained three more suspects in an alleged Islamist plot to attack Germany's famed Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve.

The alleged attackers had planned to use a car to attack the 800-year-old Gothic cathedral, Cologne police said.

BRITAIN - London ushered in the New Year with the bongs of its famous Big Ben bell, fireworks and a display of news highlights that featured King Charles' coronation.

A view of fireworks over the London Eye to mark the New Year's celebrations, in London, Britain, January 1, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams (Reuters)

UNITED STATES - In New York, tens of thousands of revelers are gathered in Manhattan's Times Square to wait for the lighted ball to drop at midnight, after scheduled performances by musicians including Megan Thee Stallion and LL Cool J.

Revellers gather in Times Square during the celebrations of New Year's Eve, in New York City, New York, U.S., December 31, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon (Reuters)

President Joe Biden said in an interview ahead of the ball drop that he hoped celebrants realized "we're in a better position than any country in the world to lead the world."

(Compiled by the Global News Desk; Editing by David Holmes, Jason Neely, Mark Porter and Lisa Shumaker)