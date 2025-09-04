Football legends and leaders amazed by the city’s dim sum and stunning Victoria Harbour views on top of Hong Kong’s potential as a global sporting hub for industry advancement
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Hong Kong, has established itself as Asia's premier showcase for football, having held a series of high-profile events – from Manchester United Tour of Asia 2025 in May to the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 in July, that welcomed four of the world's top football clubs, Liverpool FC, AC Milan, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, and most recently The Saudi Super Cup in August, where Cristiano Ronaldo swelled football fandom, not only in the city but across the region.
Football craze reached a fever pitch in town as the World Football Summit (WFS) made Hong Kong the destination for its Asia expansion. Bringing investors, innovators and passionate fans gathered at AsiaWorld-Expo on September 3-4, 2025, rubbing shoulders with iconic players such as former England and Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand, former Chelsea and England captain John Terry and Croatia's all-time top scorer Davor Šuker.
Mr Anthony Lau, Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)'s Executive Director, said, "The World Football Summit is one of the world's most influential football conventions. Being the host city, Hong Kong demonstrates its increasingly influential role on the global sports scene as an ideal host city for both sports events and MICE events for the sports industry. HKTB also extended its warm hospitality by thoughtfully arranging immersive tours of Hong Kong for the visiting football legends and Summit guests, enriching their business travel experience. We will continue to bring more large-scale international MICE events to Hong Kong, so as to attract more high-yield, overnight MICE visitors to the city."
Hong Kong – Destination of choice for Global Expansion Applauded for Strategic Super-connector Advantages
At WFS, future-shaping insights from the industry's senior executives and thought-leaders were shared, covering international expansion, Asia's growing influence in the global game, youth development, grassroots pathways, digital transformation, investment, technology, AI, sustainability and community impact.
Football icons and global decision-makers of the sport also scored exceptional results in charting the business future of the sport, while fan engagement was kicked into high gear through an energy-filled football festival for all.
Jan Alessie, Co-Founder and Managing Director of WFS, hailed Hong Kong as the most strategic choice for the summit's Asia expansion. "With our debut in Hong Kong, we're not only bringing that same energy to Asia – we're building a platform for long-term collaboration, investment, and innovation in the region's game. We believe Hong Kong can become a bridge between East and West for football, driving growth and unlocking new opportunities for the game across the region."
Hong Kong's Dim Sum and Stunning Skyline Captured Football Legends' Hearts
Beyond impactful discussions and high-level business networking, WFS VIPs andfootball legends – Rio Ferdinand, Former England & Manchester United captain, Fabio Capello Legendary Italian football manager, Marian Otamendi, CEO World Football Summit, andJan Alessie, Co-Founder and Managing Director World Football Summit were treated to classic Hong Kong experiences, courtesy of the HKTB. They had a close encounter with Hong Kong's iconic skyline by taking a ride on the city's historic tram and an open-top bus, savoured traditional dim sum through a personalised hospitality experience.
Rio Ferdinand, returning to Hong Kong once again, shared that his previous visits to Hong Kong with the team were mostly for work and football matches, leaving few opportunities to explore the city or enjoy its cuisine, while, he can take in the city's scenery this time and discover the treasures of the city, "I've never been to the Peak before so it's good to see it, it's been so amazing, it's good." He also praised Hong Kong's cuisine, "The food is lovely in lunch time, we had roasted groose, which was a traditional dish, it's really nice." Ferdinand said he enjoys the hustle and bustle of the city and hopes to try more local snacks and street food.
"The Victoria Peak is a must for visitors coming to Hong Kong. This is really something that you don't see anywhere else in the world. I heard about Hong Kong's beautiful beaches and mountains and hope to explore it on a future visit; I'd like my family to come over because this is really something they have to see." said Marian Otamendi.
Organised by WFS and ASIA PARTNERS IFBD Limited (IP owner of CR7® LIFE Museum and CR7® LIFE stores), with the support of The Football Association of Hong Kong, China (HKFA) and the active participation of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the event reinforces Hong Kong's status as a world-class destination for major sports events.
"This event is a powerful declaration of Hong Kong's global standing in sports, culture, and business," added Filipe Gonçalves from ASIA PARTNERS IFBD Limited. "With the invaluable support of the Hong Kong Tourism Board and The Football Association of Hong Kong, China, we are not merely staging a conference; we are actively building a lasting legacy that harnesses the unique power of football to unite communities and unlock global opportunities right here in Asia."
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hong Kong Tourism Board
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.