Established in 2003, the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) is committed to building capabilities for investing in a better tomorrow. Founded by GIC and Temasek, our vision is to be Asia's Centre of Excellence for wealth and asset management education and research. WMI provides a comprehensive suite of practice-based certification and diploma programmes and collaborates with leading universities for master's degrees. With over 17,000 annual enrolments, WMI serves a diverse community of professionals across Asia—including wealth and asset managers, family offices, and professionals in tax, legal, compliance, and financial regulation across more than 150 programmes. WMI is recognised as Singapore's lead training provider for private banking and wealth management. WMI helms the Global-Asia Family Office (GFO) Circle, a trusted network platform that builds capabilities and fosters community within the family office sector. The GFO Circle is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). WMI also leads the Asia Centre for Changemakers (ACC), supported by Temasek Trust and the Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA). The ACC aims to build capacity and nurture a strong pipeline of active and informed changemakers with a focus on Asia.

