The rapid uptake reflects a growing trend among collectors seeking to unlock the value of alternative assets that have traditionally remained hidden in private storage. The facility has processed over $1.2 million in verified trades within five months of operation, with clientele predominantly aged 35-52 from the finance, technology, and family office sectors.
Addressing the Liquidity Challenge
"A massive influx of 'hidden assets' is being observed, bottles bought years ago for consumption that have silently exploded in value," said Malcolm De Silva, Managing Director of Rare & Refine Pte Ltd. "Six years ago, a bottle of Hibiki 17 could be picked up for around $80. Today, that same bottle trades for $700—a 1,300% return. The problem has always been: how does one unlock that value? If it stays in a cupboard, it's just glass. If it is brought here, it becomes liquid capital."
Traditional storage facilities have inadvertently created liquidity traps, with assets stored in anonymous industrial warehouses lacking visibility. Whisky Mansion's model addresses this by providing full-service liquidity—combining storage with on-site trade facilitation in a visible CBD location.
"The fundamental question every investor faces is: 'How does a collector sell their whisky or watches when nobody sees them?'" De Silva explained. "We turned the vault into a visible gallery in the CBD. The differentiator is full-service liquidity storage alongside a showroom where whisky collectors can explore and buy rare whisky."
Watch Mansion Expansion Announced for January 2026
With whisky storage nearing capacity, Rare & Refine Pte Ltd has announced the launch of Watch Mansion in January 2026. The expansion targets the secondary luxury watch market, valued at $24 billion in 2023, which faces similar liquidity challenges to the rare whisky market.
"We're seeing unprecedented demand from watch collectors who recognize that a Patek or Rolex stored in an anonymous safe deposit box has zero trading velocity," De Silva said. "Just like the Hibiki 17, people are realizing massive gains are sitting in their watch winders. We're simply providing the marketplace to realize those gains."
About the Facility
The 5-storey facility at 44A Circular Road includes Curo, a wine & dine restaurant, and Curo Reserve, a private members' lounge. The venue represents Singapore's position as a growing wealth hub, with the global alternatives industry projected to exceed $30 trillion AUM by 2030.
Market Data: Alternative Asset Performance
| Asset
| Original Price
| Current Value
| Gain
| Hibiki 17 Year Old
| ~$50 (Early Retail)
| $700 - $900
| +1,300%
| Macallan 1926
| ~$500k (Est. 2015)
| $2.7 Million
| +440%
| Patek Nautilus 5711
| $30,000 (Retail)
| $140,000
| +367%
| Rolex Daytona "Panda"
| $14,000 (Retail)
| $38,000
| +170%
(Source: Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, Sotheby's, Secondary Market Analysis 2022-2025)
