New boutique separates luxury brand collections across two dedicated spaces, giving collectors a more focused buying experienceSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 - Watchbook Singapore has opened a second boutique at Far East Plaza, separating its curated collections across two dedicated spaces on the same floor to give collectors a more focused buying experience.
The expansion allows Watchbook to organise its inventory by brand family. The main boutique at #03-139 focuses on Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Cartier. The new boutique at #03-55 features contemporary luxury watches including Tudor, Omega, Hublot and other brands.
"By giving each collection its own dedicated space, we can offer collectors a sharper, more personalised experience," said Anson Toh, chief executive officer at Watchbook Singapore. "This expansion reflects the growing interest in both neo-vintage and modern luxury watches, and our commitment to serving collectors at every level."
Watchbook enters this next phase as Singapore's second-highest-reviewed watch dealer, with more than 2,400 verified Google reviews reflecting thousands of successful transactions. Both boutiques are backed by the company's end-to-end model: in-house authentication, a dedicated service centre staffed by certified watchmakers, and curated inventory under one roof.
Far East Plaza is well-established as a destination for watch enthusiasts and luxury retailers in Singapore. The opening of a second boutique on the same floor reinforces Watchbook's position at the centre of that community.
Boutique Details
Main boutique
14 Scotts Road,
#03-139 Far East Plaza,
Singapore 228213.
New boutique
14 Scotts Road,
#03-55 Far East Plaza,
Singapore 228213.
Hashtag: #watchbook #fareastplaza
https://watchbook.sg/
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Watchbook Singapore
Watchbook is Singapore's Neo-Vintage Rolex Specialist and a trusted destination for authenticated pre-owned luxury watches. The company offers one of Singapore's deepest curated selections of certified neo-vintage Rolex timepieces from the 1980s to 2000s, alongside a broader portfolio including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Omega and more.
As an independent luxury watch dealer, Watchbook operates a fully in-house service centre staffed by certified watchmakers, delivering complete authentication, servicing and warranty support. Recognised as Singapore's second-highest-reviewed watch dealer, Watchbook serves collectors and enthusiasts who value heritage, character and certified quality.
Watchbook Singapore