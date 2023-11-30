Waikato Regional Council is a local government entity in the upper North Island of New Zealand with a population exceeding half a million people. Its responsible for functions that are best delivered at a regional scale, such as: managing the use of natural resources (water, soil, air, geothermal areas and coasts); regional transport planning and passenger transport services; protecting and restoring natural biodiversity; controlling harmful plant and animal pests; providing flood protection and drainage schemes; keeping water users safe; responding to pollution incidents; preparing communities for civil defence emergencies and coordinating the response when a disaster strikes. To learn more, please visit www.waikatoregion.govt.nz .

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

