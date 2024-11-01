ChannelEngine platform empowers retailers and brands to maximize the potential of the global ecommerce landscape by providing access to a diverse range of channels and optimizing daily sales operations. Currently, ChannelEngine boasts the most extensive selection of interconnected marketplaces and a robust ecosystem of partners. Our platform functions as a central hub for brands and retailers, facilitating the seamless sale of an extensive portfolio of over 11 million products across more than 700 sales channels globally.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength. As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com .

