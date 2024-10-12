Founded in 2016, VSPO is the biggest esports company in Asia, producing more than 7,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 14 office locations and eight top-tier esports arenas, VSPO offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more. VSPO has received huge investments over the years including a $265m (~£219m) investment from Saudi Arabian company Savvy Games Group in 2023. Headquartered in Shanghai, with offices and teams based in a dozen countries, VSPO is a fully integrated operator of esports tournaments and creator of esports content with global reach. The company has helped produce many prestigious tournaments including the Olympic Esports Week, the Esports World Cup as well as the esports series featured at both the Jakarta Asian Games 2018 and the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. VSPO also worked with the world's top-tier game publishers such as Tencent and Krafton in organizing popular esports leagues such as the Honor of Kings' KPL series and PUBG's PGC series, among many others. VSPO is also a pioneer in the commercialization of esports tournaments worldwide and was among the first to start helping brands to tap the power of esports in their integrated marketing strategies, including partnerships with notable clients, including McDonald's, VIVO, OPPO, Pudong Development Bank, BMW, HLAJEANS, and others, to facilitate the commercialization of esports. Following VSPO's acquisition of Famulei, the leading livestreaming talent agency in Asia, and Banana Culture, a trendsetting esports startup, VSPO launched VSPO+, a content matrix brand that manages and represents more than 15,000 artists. For more information about VSPO (soon to be Hero Esports), please visit https://vspo.gg/ .

