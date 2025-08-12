Vinpearl: Founded in 2001, Vinpearl is Vietnam's leading tourism, resort, and entertainment brand. It currently owns, manages, and operates 57 properties across 19 provinces, including 34 five-star hotels and resorts with nearly 18,800 rooms, 15 VinWonders amusement parks, two semi-wildlife animal care and conservation parks, one horse academy, six golf courses, and three world-class convention centers and theaters. Hanatour: Established in 1993, Hanatour is one of South Korea's largest travel companies. It operates 33 branches and a network of over 7,500 retail agencies, holding the leading market share in the country. In 2024, Hanatour served more than 3.5 million customers. Marketing Highlands: Founded in 2016, Marketing Highlands is a comprehensive service provider specializing in GSA contracts, sales, marketing, trade promotion, and management for resorts and hotels. The company has a retail network of over 1,200 travel agencies in four countries. HKG Co., Ltd.: Founded in 2005, HKG is a leading South Korean enterprise that has partnered with prestigious golf courses in several major Asian countries. Through 15 golf courses in six countries, it has developed a membership network of over 46,000 people.

