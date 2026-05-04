Vinhomes is Vietnam's leading real estate developer, pioneering the development of large-scale, well-planned urban areas with integrated amenities, green living environments, and modern lifestyles. In addition to 36 urban developments currently in operation nationwide, Vinhomes continues to focus on building next-generation mega and super urban developments of regional scale and significance, aspiring to create some of the most livable cities in the world while significantly transforming Vietnam's urban landscape. For more information, please visit https://vinhomes.vn/vi About Vinpearl Vinpearl is Vietnam's leading tourism, hospitality, and entertainment brand, currently operating 60 properties across 20 provinces and cities, including five-star hotels and resorts, VinWonders theme parks, golf courses, and convention centers. With 22 years of development, Vinpearl owns 35 five-star hotels and resorts with 17,300 rooms, 15 VinWonders parks, six golf courses, three VinPalace centers, and integrated service complexes. With flagship destinations such as Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Da Nang - Nam Hoi An, Ha Long, and Hai Phong, Vinpearl delivers premium travel experiences, contributing to elevating Vietnam's tourism profile globally. About Marriott Marriott International (Nasdaq: MAR), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, operates a diverse portfolio of brands spanning luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive segments, with more than 9,800 properties across 145 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, cruise, outdoor lodging, and other hospitality products globally. The company also offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its award-winning travel platform. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com and www.marriottnewscenter.com , or connect via Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

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