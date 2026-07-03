Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) has signed strategic partnership agreements with leading organizations in the exhibition, trade promotion, and media sectors, including COEX, Chan Chao International, VEAS (Minh Vi), and VCCorp. The milestone marks another significant step in VEC's efforts to build a comprehensive partner ecosystem, supporting its vision of positioning Vietnam as a regional hub for exhibitions, trade, and international business connectivity.

The strategic partnership signing ceremony between Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) and COEX, Chan Chao International, VEAS (Minh Vi), and VCCorp on July 1, 2026 marks a new chapter in the development of international exhibitions and events, fostering global trade and business connections.

VEC and COEX, South Korea's leading MICE company, have officially established a strategic partnership to expand the network of international exhibitions and conferences in Vietnam.

VEC and Chan Chao International have also entered into a strategic partnership, combining the expertise of one of Asia's leading exhibition organizers with VEC's world class exhibition infrastructure to develop large scale international exhibitions in Vietnam.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - Under the partnerships, VEC and its partners will jointly organize a wide range of trade promotion programs, conferences, seminars, industry exhibitions, and business networking activities. They will also explore new collaboration models to maximize the value of exhibition infrastructure, expand international customer networks, and strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnam's exhibition industry amid deeper global integration.In the event sector, VEC's partnerships with established organizations such as COEX, Chan Chao International, and Minh Vi will enhance service quality, optimize the customer experience, and strengthen VEC's appeal as a destination for national, regional, and global events.In the media sector, VEC has partnered with VCCorp to develop digital communications solutions, promote events, and build platforms that connect with business communities in Vietnam and around the world.Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Pham Thi Hien, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sales and Marketing of Vietnam Exposition Center, said: "."Earlier, on June 18, 2026, Vietnam Exposition Center signed strategic partnership agreements with leading organizations in the exhibition, events, and trade promotion sectors, including Informa Markets, NC Network, Exporum, Vinexad, and the Vietnam Exhibition & Convention Association (VECA). These partnerships opened new opportunities to develop a portfolio of international scale exhibitions and events in Vietnam.Guided by the vision of "Strategic Partnerships - Setting Standards - Leading the Future," VEC's continued expansion of its strategic partner network is steadily realizing its ambition of building a comprehensive exhibition and events ecosystem. This ecosystem is expected to attract leading international exhibition brands, create greater business opportunities for enterprises, and elevate Vietnam's position on the global exhibition map. Through these efforts, VEC continues to strengthen its role as a hub for trade, investment, and innovation, contributing to Vietnam's emergence as one of Asia's premier destinations for exhibitions and international events.Hashtag: #VEC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC)

Spanning more than 90 hectares, Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) is Southeast Asia's largest exhibition complex and a venue for major national and international events. Guided by its mission of "Bringing Vietnam to the World and Bringing the World to Vietnam," VEC aims to become a gateway where global excellence converges and Vietnamese identity reaches international audiences. By supporting key economic sectors, VEC contributes to strengthening Vietnam's position on the global stage.



Learn more at: https://vec.global







About COEX

Founded in 1986, COEX is South Korea's leading MICE company, specializing in meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions, and events. It operates the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, one of Asia's largest exhibition venues. With extensive experience in organizing large scale events and a global partner network, COEX plays a vital role in connecting businesses, promoting trade, and facilitating technology exchange between South Korea and international markets. Through its partnership with VEC, COEX will organize Automation World Vietnam (September 9 to 11) and Vietbaby Fair & VietEdu Fair (October 15 to 18) in 2026, launching a series of international exhibitions at Vietnam Exposition Center.



Learn more at: https://www.coexcenter.com







About Chan Chao International

Headquartered in Taiwan, Chan Chao International is a leading international exhibition group with operations across Asia. The company specializes in organizing trade fairs and industry exhibitions covering manufacturing, electronics, machinery, textiles, furniture, and technology. With more than three decades of experience, Chan Chao has built a multi platform trade promotion ecosystem that effectively connects manufacturers, suppliers, and international buyers while facilitating cross border business cooperation. As part of its strategic partnership with VEC, Chan Chao International will organize Hanoi Print Pack 2026, HanoiPlas 2026, and Intelligent Asia Hanoi 2026 at VEC from July 1 to 4, 2026.



Learn more at: https://www.chanchao.com.tw







About Minh Vi (VEAS)

Established in 2007, Minh Vi Advertising & Exhibition Services Co., Ltd. (VEAS) is one of Vietnam's and Southeast Asia's leading exhibition organizers and international trade promotion companies. VEAS manages numerous industry exhibitions covering manufacturing, engineering, agriculture, food, healthcare, and technology. Having organized hundreds of international events, the company serves as an effective bridge connecting Vietnamese businesses with global markets. In 2026, VEAS will further expand its exhibition portfolio at Vietnam Exposition Center with PetFair Vietnam 2026, together with eight co-located specialized exhibitions, reinforcing VEC's position as a destination for international exhibitions while creating greater business networking and partnership opportunities for domestic and international enterprises.



Learn more at: https://veas.com.vn







About VCCorp

Founded in 2006, VCCorp is one of Vietnam's largest technology and digital media companies. Its influential digital media ecosystem includes leading platforms such as CafeF, CafeBiz, Soha, Kenh14, and Afamily. In addition to digital content, VCCorp provides online advertising, data, marketing technology, and digital transformation solutions for businesses. The company serves as a strategic media partner for many of Vietnam's leading events, organizations, and enterprises.



Learn more at: https://vccorp.vn







Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC)