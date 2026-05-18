Representatives of V-GREEN and the Bataan Provincial Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure in the Philippines.

Representatives of V-GREEN and Clean Fuel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand EV charging infrastructure across key high-traffic areas in the Philippines.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 May 2026Under the MOU, V-GREEN and the Provincial Government of Bataan will collaborate on the planning, deployment, and operation of a province-wide EV charging network. This network will cover one city and 11 municipalities, positioning Bataan as a leading model for EV adoption in the Philippines.Specifically, V-GREEN targets the deployment of 600 charging stations and 1,200 battery swapping stations across Bataan. The company will be responsible for the supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of the charging network, while the Provincial Government of Bataan will facilitate permits, endorse strategic locations, and coordinate with local government units.In parallel, V-GREEN has also signed an MOU with Clean Fuel to explore the development of EV charging stations at high-traffic fuel stations in Dasmariñas, Cavite.As one of the leading independent fuel companies in the Philippines, with a network of more than 100 stations across Luzon, Clean Fuel also shares V-GREEN's vision of promoting greener mobility and enhancing the customer experience. The collaboration will focus on identifying suitable locations and the potential integration of EV infrastructure into Clean Fuel's existing retail network, making charging more convenient by allowing users to charge at familiar stops along their journeys.The new agreements lay important groundwork for VinFast's upcoming launch of electric scooters in the Philippines, ensuring battery swapping infrastructure availability from day one. At the same time, the expanded charging network will continue enhancing convenience for existing VinFast electric car users, contributing to a more comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem in the country.said:said:V-GREEN was founded by VinFast founder Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, with the goal of investing in and developing charging infrastructure systems to support VinFast's global expansion, with the Philippines identified as one of its key markets. By expanding infrastructure at both the national and local levels, V-GREEN continues to reinforce its pioneering role in making EV charging and battery swapping more accessible, widespread, and practical for Filipino consumers.Hashtag: #V-GREEN

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