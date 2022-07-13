UBS has appointed Iqbal Khan as sole President Global Wealth Management, effective October 3, 2022.

Tom Naratil who was previously co-president of the division alongside Khan and the president of UBS Americas will leave the bank after 39 years.

In addition, Naureen Hassan will join UBS from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) and will succeed Tom as

President UBS Americas and CEO of UBS Americas Holding, and will become a member of UBS’s Group

Executive Board on 3 October 2022.

Iqbal’s global network, background as a financial and regulatory auditor, risk management expertise, and his relentless focus on client outcomes and commercial impact make him the ideal person to lead GWM and will ensure a seamless continuation of our global growth strategy, UBS said in a statement.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)