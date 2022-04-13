The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has signed an agreement with the Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam for a period of five years aimed at ensuring improved training for seafarers, and recognition of certificates by both the parties.

As part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) MoU, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam will issue a ‘Certificate of Recognition’ as an evidence of the acknowledgement for the national certificates issued by both the nations.

The agreement aims to establish measures to ensure that seafarers are educated with appropriate knowledge of the maritime legislation, and are given training about the maritime laws and regulations to ensure that they acquire the required capabilities for the functions they are permitted to perform.

Both the parties are required to ensure that the training and assessment of the seafarers as required under the STCW Convention is administered, supervised, and monitored in accordance with the provisions of the STCW Code.

The agreement allows both parties to request access to the output of the trainings and assessments carried out by each other, in order to ensure that both parties comply to the highest standards. Information about the certificates awarded to these seafarers at the end of their training will be recorded in registers, and will be made available for verification as required by the STCW Convention.

More importantly, both countries will ensure that the ones providing the training and doing the assessments are qualified in accordance with the provisions of the STCW Code for the type and level of training or assessment involved. Additionally, the agreement also permits both the parties to carry out periodic inspections of the training facilities and procedures employed by one another, in order to ensure that the training and assessments are taking place in line with high quality standards.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure said: “The UAE has always been at the forefront of ensuring the progress of the global maritime sector, while also ensuring the welfare of our seafarers around the world. As a result of our collaboration with the Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam, we look forward to providing better training to our seafarers, along with improved facilities, and more recognised certification for their nature of work.

“As part of our agreement, we will be communicating with each other regarding our training and certification procedures, and will look forward to learning from one another, and also discuss better ways to enhance theoretical and practical knowledge of our seafarers.”

Dr. Amin Liew Abdullah, Minister of Finance and Economy II, Brunei Darussalam said: “Seafarers are at the heart of the maritime industry and are essential to ensure the continuity of the global supply chain. As authorities overlooking all the matters that take place in the maritime sector, it is our responsibility to ensure that we work towards their wellbeing.

“As agreed with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in addition to recognising the national certificates for seafarers issued by either of the countries, we will also work towards strengthening the technical and administrative procedures involved in providing these certificates by regularly evaluating the quality standards these trainings and assessments meet. This will significantly upgrade the skills of our seafarers as they will receive higher quality of training, supported by much better training facilities and assessment criteria.”

The UAE has always been at the forefront of supporting the seafarers’ community and has launched various initiatives that work towards their betterment. By launching the ‘Supporting our Blue Army’ initiative, the nation has worked towards improving the quality of life for seafarers and protects their rights with ship owners and operating companies.

Through agreements such as the one with the Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam, the UAE aims to recognise and appreciate marine crews, and put them on an equal footing with priority categories.

