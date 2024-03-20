The Flexi Group opens its 5th flexible workspace location in Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - The Flexi Group, one of the largest providers of flexible workspaces in Asia Pacific and Australia, is expanding its Common Ground brand in Bangkok, Thailand in a partnership agreement with Capstone Asset Company Ltd. With a total of five locations in Thailand and 44 across the region, The Flexi Group continues to pioneer flexible workspace expansion via its asset-light approach.Common Ground Ploenchit will be spread over two floors in the new mixed-use development 'Canvas Ploenchit' and is set to open in April 2024. It will be home to over 400 members, and offer a variety of flexible workspace solutions such as 44 private offices for companies of 3 - 20 employees, 5 meeting rooms, and stunning communal areas that will provide SME's, startups, and freelancers with the perfect space for both connection and efficiency.Canvas Ploenchit, developed by Capstone Asset, is set in a prime location directly across from Central Embassy, and within a short walking distance of both Ploen Chit BTS and Chit Lom BTS stations. It will house both Common Ground as its flexible workspace provider, and lifestyle retail businesses such as Jetts Fitness, Stolen Stores Experiential Fashion Showroom, Thonglor Dental Hospital, the first Thai outlet of a global food and beverage brand, and other new concepts due to be announced in the near future.Common Ground Thailand is a joint venture between The Flexi Group and Central Pattana, the largest real estate developer listed on Thailand's SET Index.Hashtag: #TheFlexiGroup

About The Flexi Group

Founded in 2022, The Flexi Group is a rapidly expanding collection of leading Flexible Workspace operators in Asia. Spread across 44 locations in 11 cities, and with over 25 years of experience designing, operating, and scaling workspaces, we are one of the region's largest operators.



About Capstone Asset

Capstone Asset is a developer and investor dedicated to enriching communities through lifestyle-led investments in residential, commercial, and hospitality real estate. The team has developed projects with a total value of over THB 13 billion, including Tonson ONe Residence, the Kimpton Kitalay Samui Hotel (managed by Intercontinental Hotel Group), and the Quarter Collection of luxury urban villas.



About Central Pattana

Central Pattana is part of Central Group and is the largest real estate developer listed in Thailand's SET Index. Central Pattana's core businesses comprise 40 shopping centers and mixed-use development projects, 10 office buildings, 9 hotels, and 33 residential projects. Over the course of more than 40 years, the company has continuously expanded its business. Adhering to the vision of "Imagining better futures for all," Central Pattana has not only strengthened its position in the shopping center business but has also comprehensively addressed people's lifestyles in a 360-degree manner-integrating Shop, Eat, Work, Play, Stay, and Live. Additionally, this commitment extends to fostering connections and enhancement with business partners, people, communities, society, and the environment.



