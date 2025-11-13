Aura Bangkok Clinic is a leading aesthetic provider in Thailand, offering advanced treatments in skin rejuvenation, facial lifting and contouring, body aesthetics, and holistic wellness. Since opening, the clinic has served serves 100,000+ clients through 16 branches across Bangkok. Guided by expert doctors, cutting-edge innovations, and hospital-standard safety, Aura Bangkok Clinic is a trusted beauty hub for clients worldwide.

Aura Bangkok Clinic has earned numerous awards and certificates for service excellence and innovation. With a focus on rigorous training, transparent pricing, and luxuries client experience, the clinic is a leading choice for beauty tourism—welcoming clients from around the world and reinforcing Thailand's reputation as Asia's beauty hub. International visitors choose Aura Bangkok Clinic for affordable, transformative, and premium aesthetic experiences.

"Our mission goes beyond beauty — we aim to empower confidence through safe, honest, and innovative care," said Dr.Jetbodin Prakoonsuksapan , Chief Executive Officer of Aura Bangkok Clinic. "By adhering to the highest standards of cleanliness, continuous training, and international medical protocols, we provide trustworthy care with remarkable outcomes."

