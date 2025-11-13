- Skin and Facial Rejuvenation (e.g.,IV drip, Botox, Fillers)
- Non-surgical Lifting with the latest device such as Ulthera Prime and Ultraformer MPT
Commitment to Safety, Confidence, and Innovation
Recognized for Outstanding Service and Global Trust"Our mission goes beyond beauty — we aim to empower confidence through safe, honest, and innovative care," said Dr.Jetbodin Prakoonsuksapan, Chief Executive Officer of Aura Bangkok Clinic. "By adhering to the highest standards of cleanliness, continuous training, and international medical protocols, we provide trustworthy care with remarkable outcomes."
https://aurabangkokclinic.com/en/home/
https://www.facebook.com/aurabangkokclinic/
https://www.instagram.com/aurabangkokclinic.en/
https://www.tiktok.com/@aurabangkokclinic
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Aura Bangkok Clinic
Aura Bangkok Clinic is a leading aesthetic provider in Thailand, offering advanced treatments in skin rejuvenation, facial lifting and contouring, body aesthetics, and holistic wellness. Since opening, the clinic has served serves 100,000+ clients through 16 branches across Bangkok. Guided by expert doctors, cutting-edge innovations, and hospital-standard safety, Aura Bangkok Clinic is a trusted beauty hub for clients worldwide.
Aura Bangkok Cinic