Overall Impact : Achieved consistent double-digit growth year-on-year , scaling operations to support millions of customers without increasing headcount, and driving significant efficiencies.



: Achieved consistent , scaling operations to support millions of customers without increasing headcount, and driving significant efficiencies. Retail Banking : Acquired over 2 million new customers digitally in 2023 , with digital banking channels contributing more than 50% of total savings and investments . The app has maintained a 4.8-star rating with over 200,000 customer reviews , showcasing customer satisfaction and adoption. Weekly feature releases highlight the unparalleled speed of innovation.



: Acquired over , with digital banking channels contributing more than . The app has maintained a with over , showcasing customer satisfaction and adoption. highlight the unparalleled speed of innovation. Business Banking: Delivered an award-winning corporate banking platform, rated 4.9 stars, enabling 90% of payment transactions via mobile and reducing account opening times to just 30 minutes.



HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - Backbase , the creator of the Engagement Banking Platform has released an in-depth video case study showcasing Techcombank (TCB), Vietnam’s second-largest private bank and fifth largest by asset size, and its transformation of both retail and business banking. Using Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, Techcombank has redefined banking by delivering personalized, humanized experiences at scale while achieving rapid growth and operational efficiency.Techcombank’s leadership emphasized the importance of selecting a platform that enables creativity and adaptability to meet constantly evolving customer needs. Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform offered the dual advantages of scalability and freedom—freedom to integrate with existing systems, build differentiated journeys, and test innovations without being constrained by legacy limitations.Under the guidance of, and, Techcombank focused on delivering experiences tailored to Vietnam’s diverse customer base.shared,Techcombank’s transformation sets a benchmark for modernization in retail and business banking, demonstrating how customer-centric strategies can drive both engagement, preference, and growth. For banks across Asia, this journey offers a blueprint for achieving sustainable success in a rapidly evolving industry.Hashtag: #Backbase, #digitalbanking, #engagementbanking, #retailbanking, #omnichannelbanking, #businessbanking, #corporatebanking, #smebanking

Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer.



Backbase created the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – a unified platform with the customer at the center, empowering banks to accelerate their digital transformation. From customer onboarding to servicing, loyalty, and loan origination, our single platform — open and frictionless, with ready-to-go apps — improves every aspect of the customer experience. Built from the ground up with the customer at the heart, our Engagement Banking Platform easily plugs into existing core banking systems and comes pre-integrated with the latest fintechs so financial institutions can innovate at scale.



Industry analysts Gartner, Omdia, and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership position. Over 120 financial institutions around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. In APAC, the customers we serve include ABBANK, BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, China Bank, EastWest Bank, HDFC Bank, JudoBank, OCB, Techcombank, and TPBank.



Backbase is a privately funded fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Singapore (APAC HQ), Atlanta (Americas HQ), and operations in Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Latin America, and the UK.







Techcombank

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) is one of the largest joint stock banks in Vietnam, and a leading bank in Asia, with a vision to Change Banking, Change Lives. The Bank pursues a proven customer-centric strategy in providing a broad range of retail and corporate banking solutions and services to help financially empower its customers. Techcombank has 13.4 million retail and corporate customers, which it serves through a market-leading digital banking platform and mobile app, and an extensive network of transaction service outlets at locations across Vietnam. The Bank’s ecosystem approach, co-created through partnerships in multiple key economic sectors, adds further scale and differentiation in one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Techcombank is rated A+ by FiinRatings, Ba3 by Moody’s and BB- by S&P, which is the highest among Vietnam joint stock commercial banks.

