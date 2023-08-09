Syfe, founded in 2019, is one of the fastest-growing smart investment platforms in the Asia-Pacific region with operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia, serving over 100,000 clients. Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (license number: BRQ741), Syfe provides professional services to investors, investing in baskets of stocks, bonds, and funds, enabling clients to access effective wealth management services at a low cost. Syfe has raised over HK$400 million in funding from Valar, the lead investors behind some of the world's largest fintech companies such as Wise, Xero, N26; Unbound VC and partners from DST Global and KKR. Syfe holds licenses from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities), and Type 9 (asset management) activities (license number: BRQ741) and is authorized to engage in related investment activities. Disclaimer *Income+ portfolio is built with an objective to achieve a target monthly payout range in the current market environment. Target monthly payout is not guaranteed and is subject to market movements. Past distributions are not necessarily indicative of future trends, which may be lower. A positive monthly payout or distribution yield does not imply a positive return. There is a minimum amount of HK$10,000 to start investing. Investment involves risk. Source: Syfe, fund factsheets. As of 30th June 2023, 14:30 HKT. Statistics are based on the weighted fund allocation within each Income+ portfolio. Learn more

Syfe organized a seminar on 8 August to officially launch Syfe Income+ in Hong Kong, discussing perspectives on fixed income investment opportunities and how Syfe Income+ can help investors grow their passive income amid ongoing market uncertainty. The Syfe team was joined by elite industry speakers including Neil Tan, Chairman of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong; Wilson Au, Head of Market Strategists, Wholesale Business, HSBC Asset Management; Simon Wong, Co-Head of Hong Kong and Head of Retail Sales, Greater China, Franklin Templeton Investments (Asia) Limited, Hong Kong; and Oscar Choi, Founder and CIO, OP Capital.

