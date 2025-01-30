Through this program, Swimwerks not only promotes water safety but also creates meaningful training opportunities for deserving individuals.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2025 - Swimwerks, a leading authority in swimming education and water safety, has announced the launch of its Lifeguard Sponsorship Initiative, a social responsibility program designed to elevate water safety standards across Singapore.





The initiative aims to empower up to 10 individuals with professional lifeguard training, internationally recognized certifications, and immediate job placements, addressing a growing demand for skilled lifeguards in aquatic environments.





Participants will undergo comprehensive lifeguard training delivered by industry experts. Upon successful completion, they will receive globally recognized certifications and guaranteed employment, contributing to the development of a skilled workforce dedicated to ensuring safety in aquatic environments across Singapore.





“As a trusted name in swimming education, Swimwerks is dedicated to empowering individuals with life-saving skills while addressing the growing need for certified lifeguards,” said Herron Ho, Founder of Swimwerks. “This sponsorship program represents our commitment to creating lasting value within the community by equipping individuals with the tools to build a meaningful career.”





Applications are now open for individuals who meet the swimming proficiency requirements. Anyone qualified and interested is encouraged to visit Swimwerks’ website for a detailed program information and application guidelines.

Hashtag: #Swimwerks

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swimwerks Asia Pte Ltd

Swimwerks is a premier swimming academy in Singapore dedicated to providing clients with professionally certified coaches for private swimming lessons. With a focus on personalised instruction, Swimwerks ensures a high-quality learning experience for adults and children right at their condominiums and private swimming pools. Our mission is to make swimming lessons convenient, effective, and enjoyable for everyone.

Swimwerks Asia Pte Ltd