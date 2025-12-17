Dedicated to Empowering Local Startups and Fostering Hong Kong’s I&T EcosystemHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. ("SUNeVision", SEHK: 1686), the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong and the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited ("SHKP"), announced the launch of the third chapter of its Startup Programme. SUNeVision is strengthening its efforts to empower startups by providing robust digital infrastructure and collaborating with leading technology partners to create a broader platform for emerging innovators. This initiative underscores the company's steadfast commitment to advancing Hong Kong's innovation and technology landscape.
The SUNeVision Startup Programme aims to offer technological resources and mentorship support to help startups grow and scale at every stage of development, while unlocking the potential of AI and enhancing their market edge. The new cohort is now accepting applications from high-calibre startups specialising in key sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), BioTech, FinTech, GreenTech, HealthTech, Smart City, and other emerging technologies. The programme is open for applications until 10 February 2026 and will support 10 candidates in each cohort.
Shortlisted companies will receive SUNeVision Credits valued at up to HK$160,000, redeemable for support services offered by SUNeVision and the programme partners. The initiative equips startups with a solid digital foundation to deploy and scale AI‑driven applications within SUNeVision's hyperscale data centre facilities. Participants will also gain access to a vibrant ecosystem of more than 300 technology and business partners, service providers, and key stakeholders. The programme further supports startups in strengthening their presence in the Greater Bay Area and driving expansion across Asia-Pacific region. An array of tailored support, tools, and mentorship will be provided by the programme partners, covering:
- Angelflow: Syndicate technology infrastructure
- Dataplugs: Internet and managed hosting
- Finda Cloud: Value-added cloud service and SaaS
- Nexusguard: DDoS protection and cybersecurity
- SUNeVision: Data centre colocation and hosting
- Sustainable SmartTech Ventures: AI-powered smart building management technologies
- the Hive.: Co-working space
- Votee AI: Authentic Cantonese translation
- WeExpand: Agentic AI services for sales and marketing automation
Helen Lo, Executive Director & Director, Commercial at SUNeVision, said, "We are delighted to launch the Startup Programme for its third edition, driven by our mission to nurture high-potential and homegrown startups. We aim to create an all-encompassing platform that empowers visionary innovators to thrive, providing the advanced infrastructure and supportive ecosystem they need to transform bold ideas into real-world impact. We remain committed to accelerating innovation and injecting vitality into Hong Kong's technology ecosystem."
About SUNeVision
SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.
SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. The addition of cable landing stations HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 to our data centre portfolio will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users, strengthening our position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.
