Hong Kong’s Largest Data Centre Built for the New AI Era

SUNeVision, the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), today announced the commencement of construction for Phase Two of MEGA IDC in Tseung Kwan O.



（From left）SHKP Executive Director and SUNeVision Vice Chairman Allen Fung, SHKP Chairman & Managing Director and SUNeVision Chairman Raymond Kwok, Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong and SHKP Executive Director and SUNeVision Non-Executive Director Christopher Kwok officiate the initiation ceremony of MEGA IDC Phase Two.

As Hong Kong's largest data centre service provider, SUNeVision operates a total of eight facilities across the territory, including MEGA IDC. Phase One of MEGA IDC, launched successfully last year, delivered approximately 500,000 square feet of gross floor area (GFA) and 50MW of power capacity. The facility has already attracted major cloud service providers and international banks to move in as customers. In response to strong market demand, construction of Phase Two has begun ahead of schedule. This phase will add around 350,000 square feet of GFA, with completion scheduled for 2026/2027.



The initiation ceremony for Phase Two was officiated by Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong, SHKP Chairman & Managing Director and SUNeVision Chairman Raymond Kwok, SHKP Executive Director and SUNeVision Non-Executive Director Christopher Kwok, and SHKP Executive Director and SUNeVision Vice Chairman Allen Fung. The ceremony marked a significant milestone for this key infrastructure project and was celebrated alongside prominent industry leaders.



Mr Michael Wong said at the ceremony that the government is fully committed to advancing AI development in Hong Kong. As Financial Secretary said in his Budget Speech, AI is at the core of developing new quality productive forces and Hong Kong should develop AI as a core industry. The investment in MEGA IDC, exceeding HK$15 billion, combined with tenant equipment investments, is expected to draw tens of billions in total investment to Hong Kong. He praised SHKP and SUNeVision for their confidence in Hong Kong's future, demonstrated through significant investments that underscore their commitment to establishing Hong Kong as a leading data centre hub in the Asia Pacific, a commitment deserving full recognition and support.



He added: "Despite the long investment return period for MEGA IDC, the Group remains committed, reflecting its role as a provider of 'patient capital' for Hong Kong and its confidence in the development of the data industry. In line with State Council Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang's call to invest early, focus on the long-term growth and support 'hard technologies', SHKP will leverage its world-class data infrastructure to drive Hong Kong's technological development. This will reinforce its role as a bridge connecting the mainland with the global technology world, enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness in the international AI arena."



MEGA IDC – Hong Kong's Largest Hyperscale Data Centre



The total investment in the MEGA IDC project exceeds HK$15 billion. Upon completion of the three phases, the facility will offer approximately 1.2 million square feet and of GFA and over 180MW of power capacity, making it the largest hyperscale data centre in Hong Kong. Designed to meet the space and power needs of cloud service providers and AI customers, this cutting-edge facility is at the forefront of fostering AI advancements and advancing Hong Kong's I&T sector.



Mr Christopher Kwok said: "MEGA IDC, as an AI-ready data centre, stands out for its strategic location and advanced facility design. This site was specifically designated by the government for the development of high-tier data centres. Our infrastructure is highly resilient, with multiple backup power systems that not only meet the high energy demands of AI customers but also ensure ultra-low latency and uninterrupted operations. The facility's physical security is built to the highest standards, with round-the-clock surveillance and biometric access controls, providing comprehensive protection for both the infrastructure and data. The SUNeVision team has travelled around the world to learn from the technical and management expertise of leading data centres worldwide, and conducted in-depth research into the specific needs of multinational financial institutions and cloud service providers. By implementing the highest standards in its facilities, MEGA IDC delivers comprehensive, high-quality services and is fully prepared to adapt to the evolving demands of the technology market."



The infrastructure of SUNeVision MEGA IDC Phase One is highly resilient, with multiple backup power systems to ensure ultra-low latency and uninterrupted operations.

State-of-the-art Facility Captures Unprecedented AI Opportunities



The rapid evolution of AI has driven the growth of AI applications and inference technologies, creating a rising demand for high-quality, high-density data centres in Hong Kong. MEGA IDC is equipped with seven on-premise 132kV 75MVA transformers spanning Phase One and Phase Two, delivering stable, abundant, and high-quality power to meet present and future needs.



The data centre employs a modular design approach with a 5.7m slab-to-slab height and a robust 20kPA floor loading capacity, allowing customers to place their most advanced and mission-critical equipment. Upon completion of the full MEGA IDC project, SUNeVision's eight data centres will provide over 280MW of power capacity across three million square feet of GFA in Hong Kong. The development reinforces SUNeVision's leadership in the digital infrastructure sector and positions the company to support both global and mainland cloud and AI companies as they expand in the Asia Pacific region.

About SUNeVision

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.



SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. The addition of cable landing stations HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 to our data centre portfolio will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users, strengthening our position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.



