HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 11 November 2024 -(SEHK: 86, "SHK & Co.") is pleased to announce the launch of its new mortgage portfolio services. This initiative focuses on managing a residential mortgage portfolio recently acquired by institutional investors.("SHK Credit"), a subsidiary of SHK & Co. and a leading non-bank property mortgage provider in Hong Kong, will offer comprehensive administrative services and institutional-grade portfolio performance monitoring to these investors.As the Hong Kong property market begins to stabilise, developers are increasingly focusing on the sale of residential units and optimising their balance sheets. This has led to more developers divesting their residential mortgage portfolios and outsourcing their mortgage administration and servicing to third party service providers.Gigi Wong, Head of Business Development, Real Estate and Private Credit at SHK & Co., shared her views, "As the cost of capital for mortgage portfolios is likely to rise, we anticipate an increase in mortgage portfolio disposals. Residential mortgage portfolio investments present a compelling opportunity to integrate our retail mortgage platform with our institutionalised private credit platform. This approach facilitates effective portfolio management and when leveraging our own capital, it would align our interests with those of our investors. SHK & Co. has been active in alternative investments, particularly private credit, for many years. With Hong Kong being one of our core markets, we are excited about this new initiative. We look forward to collaborating with prospective mortgage portfolio investors and developers going forward."

About Sun Hung Kai & Co.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co." / the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading Hong Kong-based financial institution recognised for its expertise in alternative investments and wealth management. Since 1969, the Company has built a diversified investment portfolio across public markets, credit and alternatives strategies including real estate and private equity, delivering long-term risk-adjusted returns.



Leveraging on its deep-rooted Asian heritage, SHK & Co. supports and nurtures specialist emerging asset managers in the region, empowering them to excel. SHK & Co. also utilises its long-standing investment expertise and resources in providing tailored investment solutions to like-minded partners and ultra-high-net-worth investors through its Family Office Solutions. As at 30 June 2024, the Group held about HK$39.5 billion in total assets.



Sun Hung Kai & Co.