South Korea and Norway kicked off annual three-day talks on defence industry cooperation in Seoul on Monday.

Yonhap news agency quoted a statement of the Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA) of South Korea as saying that the two sides began the ninth session of their joint committee on arms industry cooperation, with their agenda including South Korea's bid to export K-2 tanks to Norway.

During the talks, participants will discuss the possibility of South Korea's participation in Norway's tank acquisition project as well as ways to deepen bilateral cooperation through their joint development of key weapon systems or technologies.

On the sidelines of the committee session, the two sides plan to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint defence research and development. The DAPA says the MoU expected to boost bilateral efforts to find more areas of cooperation.



