Global Partners and Distributors Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to Cybersecurity

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2025 - SonicWall proudly honored its exceptional partners and distributors at the annual SonicWall Partner Awards, celebrating their unwavering commitment to safeguarding customers in a dynamic and increasingly complex threat landscape. This prestigious award acknowledges partner organizations worldwide that have demonstrated remarkable dedication to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions.

"While partners have been key to SonicWall's success for over 30 years, our dramatic transformation over the last two years is directly attributable to SonicWall stepping it up and taking a relentless focus on our valued partners, said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. "That's meant listening to and acting upon their key needs and feedback, which has in turn shaped our roadmaps (organic and inorganic), the delivery of technical support (reduced wait times with immediate access to higher tiers of support), how we charge for our products and services, sales resource alignment, and much, much more. Many of our partners posted record years in 2024, and we couldn't be more pleased about that. These awards are a small token of thanks and recognition of the strategic value SonicWall's partners have and will continue to play in shaping and driving SonicWall's business."

"The 2025 SonicWall Partner Awards celebrate the outstanding dedication and innovation of our partners who continually raise the bar in cybersecurity excellence. This year's winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting businesses against the ever-evolving threat landscape, leveraging SonicWall's solutions to deliver proactive, strategic security. Their success is a testament to the power of strong partnerships in driving growth, resilience, and trust in today's digital world," said SonicWall Vice President of Sales, APJ Debasish Mukherjee.

Partners were nominated across various categories in each region, showcasing their outstanding performance throughout the previous year. From a large pool of nominees, SonicWall selected one partner per region in each category, highlighting their consistent excellence and exceptional service. Based on a matrix of criteria including but not limited highest revenue, partner count, highest growth, etc.

SonicWall is excited to announce the following winners for the Asia, Pacific & Japan:
Distributor of the Year - ANZ
DICKER DATA AUSTRALIA
Partner of the Year - ANZ
VIRTUAL GRAFFITI AUSTRALIA
Enterprise Partner of the Year - ANZ
DYNATEK SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Newcomer of the Year - ANZ
COM-X PTY LTD
Partner Sales Hero of the Year - ANZ
MARK WHITTINGTON - OZDOC SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP
Distributor of the Year - ASEAN
MEC NETWORKS CORPORATION
Partner of the Year - ASEAN
PENTECH SOLUTION SDN BHD
Enterprise Partner of the Year - ASEAN
ACCENT MICRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Managed Security Partner of the Year - ASEAN
PT MAXINDO MITRA SOLUSI
Newcomer of the Year - ASEAN
ST ENGINEERING UNMANNED AND INTEGRATED SYSTEMS PTE LTD
Partner Sales Hero of the Year - ASEAN
SIVA ANNADURAI - XCESS NETWORKS MALAYSIA SDN BHD
Distributor of the Year - GCR
DATA WORLD COMPUTER & COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Partner of the Year - GCR
NANJING YINQIANG INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Enterprise Partner of the Year - GCR
IT CHECK SOLUTIONS, INC
Newcomer of the Year - GCR
SHIH CHIANG LTD
Partner Sales Hero of the Year - GCR
CARY WU - SHENZHEN SECUUNION INFO-TECH
Distributor of the Year - INDIA & SAARC
INFLOW TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD
Partner of the Year - INDIA & SAARC
eCAPS
Partner of the Year - INDIA & SAARC
UNITED CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Enterprise Partner of the Year - INDIA & SAARC
SAFEZONE SECURE SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
Newcomer of the Year - INDIA & SAARC
VS SQUARE INFO SOLUTIONS
Partner Sales Hero of the Year - - INDIA & SAARC
PARAMALINGAM S - SAFEZONE SECURE SOLUTIONS
Distributor of the Year - JAPAN
MARUBENI INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.
Partner of the Year - JAPAN
NIHON ICS CO.,LTD.
Newcomer of the Year - JAPAN
KOKUSAI JOHO NET
Partner Sales Hero of the Year - JAPAN
KYOYA SAKAKIBARA - NEC FIELDING, LTD.
Partner Technical Hero of the Year - JAPAN
TOMOYUKI TOKIAN - TANAKA ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Distributor of the Year - KOREA
SECUWIDE CORP.
Partner of the Year - KOREA
KICHANG INFOTECH INC.
Newcomer of the Year - KOREA
GODUNBIZ
Partner Sales Hero of the Year - KOREA
YEON DONGHO - CORE IT.CO.,LTD

To see all the winners, please visit: https://www.sonicwall.com/partnerawards.

SonicWall takes great pride in recognizing the contributions of its partners and distributors each year, acknowledging their vital role in protecting customers from evolving cyber threats. For more information about the Partner Awards, please visit: https://www.sonicwall.com/partnerawards.
About SonicWall

