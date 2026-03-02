Updated Format Grants Finalists with Exhibition Opportunities to Fuel Creativity

Live: Designs that elevate living spaces and personal style, such as distinctive furniture and home décor.

Dine: Kitchen innovations, tableware, and dining decorations that redefine culinary aesthetics and experience.

Gift: Exquisite, personalized gifts designed to create lasting memories, including festive products, personal collectibles, and corporate gifts.

Play: Nostalgic recreational items or educational games with pedagogical design, such as figures, STEM games, and cross-generational collectibles.

Seize the final chance to showcase unique designs to the world. For detailed information on entry requirements, judging criteria, and registration for "Smart Design Global Awards 2026", please visit the official website: https://www.sdawards.org.hk





Smart Design Global 2026 Submission Details

Corporate Group

Application Deadline:

10 March 2026 (Tues)

Application Fee:

HK$600 per product category

Exhibition Fee*:

HK$3,500 per product category

Conceptual Group

Application Deadline:

10 March 2026 (Tues)

Application Fee:

HK$300 per product category (Waived for students)

Exhibition Fee*:

Waived



This year's "Smart Design Global" comes with an upgraded suite of rewards for participants, and particularly those who qualify for the Corporate Group in order to reward SMEs and local designers that invest in creativity. All shortlisted participants will be allocated a dedicated display space at the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, where they can showcase their competition entries and other company products. This provides a comprehensive platform for participants to interact with thousands of international buyers, boosting brand exposure and fostering collaboration. The final judging will also take place on the first day of the Gifts & Premium Fair, allowing participants to present their design concepts directly to the jury panel. This face-to-face interaction enables contestants to gather professional feedback and gain deeper insights into their product's strengths and weaknesses.Furthermore, award winners will be given the opportunity to take their winning products abroad for touring exhibitions. By taking part in major global trade shows, homegrown designs will shine on an international stage. The SDG Awards also offers a prototype subsidy, which grants crucial early-stage funding to help top winners transform innovative concepts into market-ready products for the world, maximizing value for all participants who enter."Smart Design Global Awards 2026" is now open for application. This edition focuses not only on the aesthetic appeal of products, but also the market potential, calling for entries from innovative products across four categories:* Shortlisted entries will enjoy an HK$600 registration fee waiver, bringing the actual exhibition fee to HK$2,900.**For details, please visit the Smart Design Global website: https://www.sdawards.org.hk

About Smart Design Global

Where Smart Design Meets Global Markets!



Smart Design Global (SDG) has evolved from the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards (HKSDA) to enhance innovation and collaboration within the design community, benefiting from 14 editions of experience and expertise gained from HKSDA. This extensive history allows us to leverage a network of established professionals in the field, fostering a supportive environment for emerging talent. By incorporating insights from past awardees and industry feedback, we will channel limitless creativity into market potential, redefine Hong Kong's creative ecosystem, and ensure that SDG not only honors design excellence but also addresses the current and future needs of the global market.



Smart Design Global Website: https://www.sdawards.org.hk



About The Hong Kong Exporters' Association

Founded in 1955, The Hong Kong Exporters' Association (The HKEA) is a non-profit making trade association registered under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance as a company limited by guarantee. The HKEA is committed to creating new business opportunities and enhancing market value for Hong Kong exporters, aiming to position Hong Kong as a premier trading hub. The HKEA focuses on serving the industry and taking export trade as its core value, helping members expand their business by closely liaising with the government, initiating different projects, and organizing seminars, business gatherings, business delegation trips and exhibitions. The HKEA also disseminate the latest local and international trade information and provides online product display and search services for additional publicity, to further promote Hong Kong's export trade and enhance market competitiveness.



The HKEA website: www.exporters.org.hk



About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.



CCIDA's website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk



Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.







