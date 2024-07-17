As a part of the alliance, The MRS Group of Hotels’ independent luxury hotels join SLH’s independently-minded brand portfolio

Suryagarh Jaisalmer

Narendra Bhawan Bikaner

Mary Budden Estate Binsar (soon to be live on SLH channels)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2024Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with The MRS Group of Hotels, a leading Indian hospitality group known for its distinctive boutique hotels. This landmark move signals SLH's exciting expansion into the vibrant Indian subcontinent. By joining SLH's prestigious collection, The MRS Group elevates its position as a pioneer of contemporary Indian hospitality on a global stage.The MRS Group of Hotels, dedicated to sharing a deep appreciation for diverse landscapes, cultures, and stories with the global traveller, currently encompasses award-winning brands such as Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner, and Mary Budden Estate in Binsar. Each hotel serves as a gateway to India's rich, diverse, and extraordinary heritage, offering thoughtfully designed experiences that authentically reflect the character of their locations. This partnership allows The MRS Group of Hotels to leverage SLH's expansive global distribution network and marketing capabilities, showcasing their unique offerings to an international audience seeking exceptional and memorable experiences.Karan Singh Vaid, President of The MRS Group of Hotels, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are incredibly proud to be the first independent hotel chain in India to partner with SLH, a brand synonymous with luxury and exceptional hospitality. This alliance not only highlights our dedication to reimagining hospitality in India but also amplifies our mission to offer travellers thoughtfully designed experiences that are rooted in our rich heritage and distinctive service. We are excited to embark on this journey with SLH, aiming to enhance our global presence and enrich the travel adventures of our guests."Mark Wong, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, said, "We are thrilled to re-establish the SLH brand in India with a distinguished brand partner like The MRS Group of Hotels. Their brand philosophy aligns perfectly with our conscious travel journey towards sustainability and conservation. We are looking forward to sharing their bespoke experiences through our story-telling channels and global distribution networks."This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward for both The MRS Group of Hotels and the Indian hospitality sector. By bringing together the unique attributes and distinctive service of The MRS Group of Hotels with the global reach and renowned reputation of SLH, this collaboration opens new avenues for unparalleled hospitality experiences, redefining bespoke luxury travel.SLH welcomes the following hotels to its carefully selected collection:The MRS Group of Hotels benefits from SLH's exclusive partnership with Hilton. From today, Hilton Honors members, the award-winning guest loyalty program, can earn and redeem Points for SLH stays and enjoy exclusive benefits, including free WiFi and a guaranteed member discount. Gold and Diamond members will enjoy space-available room upgrades and continental breakfast for up to two guests.This alliance between The MRS Group of Hotels and SLH is set to enrich the SLH portfolio while offering guests an exclusive gateway to the heart of India's luxurious hospitality and its storied legacy.Images can be downloaded here Hashtag: #SmallLuxuryHotelsofTheWorld #SLH

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World:

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We've personally visited, vetted, and verified over 570 hotels in more than 90 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community - join us at INVITED, visit us at www.slh.com, contact travel agent or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk. Click here to view a full contact listing by country.



About MRS Group of Hotels:

MRS Group of Hotels is a medium for sharing love and fascination with distinct landscapes, people and extraordinary stories with the global traveller. Through their hotels, guests engage with distinct worlds in intimate ways — which are believed to set them on some incredible personal journeys across time and space. By synthesizing heritage, human potential, and technology, they attempt to bring self-sufficiency to communities without costing them their identities or environments. So far, they have worked on cultural and ecological conservation, strengthening tourism ecosystems, and community empowerment through education, entrepreneurship, and equality.



Suryagarh Jaisalmer is rich in history and heritage and offers a variety of curated trails and experiences in and around the hotel such as The Silk Route Exploration which is inspired by the southern route taken by the tradesmen in the 16th century through India and Pakistan over the Pamir of Central Asia heading towards the Indian hinterland. The merchants took shelter in the city of Jaisalmer as they came to trade or barter their exotic goods. Thus, Suryagarh remembers this journey with its interpretation of the Silk Route trade. Adding on to the explorations at the boutique hotel, Suryagarh Jaisalmer has thoughtfully curated some special F&B experiences such as Thar Dinner at Celebration Garden, Dinner on the Dunes, and Sundowners etc.



Narendra Bhawan Bikaner in its new avatar retells the story of the last reigning Maharaja of Bikaner, His Highness Narendra Singh Ji (1948 -2003). Born on the cusp of a New India when the old order had not entirely been replaced by the new, the young Narendra Singh Ji was coming into his own fashioned by the flavours and privileges around him. Keeping in mind the historical aspect, the hotel has a dining room known as P&C, a timeless and elegant place of dining that captures the charm of the lady of the house.



Mary Budden Estate is located within the beautiful Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttarakhand in the Kumaon region. Surrounded by wonderland filled with wildlife, birds, incredible flora and fauna and whispering woods, this nature retreat is an excellent place to unwind, relax and get in tune with yourself as you experience nature in complete seclusion amidst the rolling wooded hills balanced well with luxuries, keeping your peace and comfort in check.



