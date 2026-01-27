Smart Kreate Group Limited (SKG), a strategic partner for cloud logistics transformation, comprises three leading enterprises: Smart Minds Holdings Limited, Times Express Limited, and H2N Limited. Offering a comprehensive suite of services spanning last-mile delivery technology, fleet management, third-party logistics (3PL) integration, cross-border logistics, and SaaS innovation, the group delivers end-to-end AI-driven logistics solutions tailored to global enterprises and small-to-medium businesses (SMBs). Headquartered in Hong Kong and employing approximately 100 professionals with over 24 years of deep logistics industry expertise and 9+ years of specialized SaaS innovation experience,the group focuses on digitalization, operational efficiency, and sustainable logistics practices while striving to redefine modern supply chain management models. For More Information - SKG Website: https://smartkreategroup.com/ - SKG LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartkreategroup - Smart Minds Website: https://www.smart-minds.io/en/ - Times Express Website: https://times-express.com/ - H2N Brands: Lotpost (https://www.lotpost.com/) and Manybo (https://www.manybo.com/#/)

