Siam Piwat is a leading retail and real estate developer that owns Bangkok's top destinations, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok. Siam Piwat has 50 subsidiaries across seven core businesses: real estate development, department stores, retail, food and beverage, venue management, digital platforms, and business support. Over the past six decades, Siam Piwat has played a significant role in shaping Bangkok's retail landscape and is recognized for creating iconic and innovative retail models, with the goal of consistently delivering extraordinary experiences that delight and inspire all customers. Committed to sustainable growth, Siam Piwat strives to foster social development, create shared value, enhance the quality of life, and bolster Thailand's reputation and presence on the global stage.

