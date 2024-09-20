



BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 September 2024 - SGi, a leading helicopter service provider in Indonesia, has signed a landmark deal with Helitech Asia, the exclusive distributor for Leonardo Helicopters in Southeast Asia and Korea, for the purchase of ten Leonardo AW09 helicopters. This milestone positions SGi as the nominated launch customer for Leonardo’s AW09 in Indonesia.

SGi Signs Landmark Deal with Helitech Asia at Bali Air Show 2024.



The acquisition of these state-of-the-art AW09 helicopters will significantly strengthen SGi’s fleet as part of its modernization strategy. Known for their cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and versatility, the AW09 helicopters will support a wide range of missions including passenger transport, medical evacuation, cargo transport, and various utility operations.





Christian Duhain, CEO of Helitech Asia, commented, “We are excited to have SGi as the launch customer in Indonesia. The AW09 is truly a game-changer, and we are eager to see it in action across the region. This order reaffirms the market’s demand for innovative technology in the single-engine helicopter segment, and the AW09 is perfectly suited to meet that demand.”



The signing ceremony took place at Helitech Asia’s booth B15, with key executives from both companies present.





François Lassale, CEO of SGi, added, “Our investment in the AW09 is a testament to our commitment to modernizing our fleet and delivering unparalleled services to our clients. The AW09 helicopters not only enhance operational efficiency but also significantly improve performance, capability, and flexibility— truly a game changer for the services we can offer across Indonesia. Their enhanced efficiency aligns with our sustainability goals and helping us deliver safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible helicopter

services.”

Helitech Asia

Helitech Asia, the exclusive distributor of Leonardo Helicopters in Southeast Asia and Korea, prides itself on providing exceptional services and support to customers across the region.

Website: www.helitechasia.com



SGi

SGi is a pioneer in helicopter operations in Indonesia, known for its commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction. For over 20 years, SGi has provided high-quality helicopter services throughout the archipelago.

Website: www.sgi-aero.com



