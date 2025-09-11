"Firstly, this opens access to the world's largest market, where demand for innovative solutions continues to grow. Secondly, China creates conditions for cross-border cooperation, which reduces barriers to entry and exit," he said. That also includes opportunities to advance green and sustainable services, laying the groundwork for long-term partnerships aligned with global development goals. According to China's Ministry of Commerce, service imports and exports in the first half of 2025 topped 3.8 trillion yuan (533 billion U.S. dollars), up 8 percent year on year. The growth, Abdyrov said, highlights how services are emerging as a strategic sector even as global goods trade slows. The professor pointed to China's institutional reforms, such as streamlined rules for foreign-funded companies, pilot free trade zones and new digital standards, as examples of how Beijing is promoting openness and innovation. "These steps not only strengthen China's competitiveness, but also create a platform for equal participation by partners, including emerging economies," Abdyrov said. He added that the fair will serve not only as a showcase of China's achievements but also as an invitation for other countries to help shape a new generation of global trade rules grounded in innovation, digitalization and sustainable growth.

