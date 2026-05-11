Report highlights how AI-driven demand, energy constraints, and grid bottlenecks are reshaping infrastructure investment opportunities across AsiaSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 May 2026 – Seraya Partners, an Asia-based independent private equity fund for next-generation infrastructure investing, released its latest whitepaper, “The High Energy Convergence,” examining how accelerating AI adoption, energy market volatility, and power infrastructure constraints are reshaping the next phase of infrastructure investing across Asia-Pacific.
The report comes amid continued disruptions in global energy markets and persistent oil price volatility, with Asia emerging as one of the regions most exposed to energy security and power supply challenges. As countries diversify energy supply, localize critical infrastructure, and accelerate alternative energy strategies, the report argues that deliverable power is becoming the primary bottleneck for infrastructure growth across the region.
According to the report:
- Asia-Pacific data center capacity is projected to grow from approximately 32 GW in 2025 to 57 GW by 2030, with AI workloads expected to drive the majority of incremental demand
- Approximately US$2 trillion in energy transition investment may be required by 2030 to support rising digital and electrification demand
- Large-scale AI facilities are increasingly requiring approximately 100 MW or more of power capacity, accelerating demand for integrated digital and energy infrastructure solutions
- Grid access and interconnection timelines are increasingly determining where infrastructure can be built and scaled across Asia
The whitepaper highlights several themes shaping Asia’s infrastructure landscape, including:
- The growing importance of grid access, interconnection timelines, and energy security in determining where infrastructure can be developed
- The rise of integrated digital-energy infrastructure models, including data centers paired with distributed energy, battery storage, and long-term power solutions
- Increasing investment opportunities across connectivity infrastructure, subsea cables, renewable energy integration, and energy efficiency solutions
- The growing divergence between markets with sufficient infrastructure readiness and those facing structural constraints around land, power, and permitting
The full report, “The High Energy Convergence,” is now available here.
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Seraya Partners
Seraya Partners is the first Asia-based independent private equity fund for next-generation infrastructure investing, headquartered in Singapore. With US$2.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), Seraya Partners targets control-oriented, middle-market platform investments in next-generation infrastructure, focusing on the digital infrastructure and energy transition sectors, primarily within the developed Asia-Pacific region and Southeast Asia. Seraya has offices in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.serayapartners.com
Seraya Partners